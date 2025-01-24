Firefighters battle aftermath of deadly Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Firefighters are battling the aftermath of deadly Russian drone attack on Kyiv, which has killed three people and injured more.

Rescue operations continue following a Shahed drone attack on Thursday (23 January).

Residential buildings have been badly damaged in Brovary and Hlevakha.

President Volodymr Zelensky said: “I thank all our state emergency service workers, medical personnel, police officers, and everyone involved in saving lives.

“I also extend my gratitude to every leader and every country exerting pressure on Russia to bring this unprovoked and terrorist war to an end.”