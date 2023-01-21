US General Mark Milley has expressed doubt that Ukraine will be able to drive out Russian forces this year.

"This is a very, very difficult fight," General Milley told reporters during a visit to Germany.

He said: "I still maintain that for this year it would be very, very difficult to militarily eject the Russian forces from all, every inch of … Russian-occupied Ukraine."

He did however add that this doesn't mean that it can't be done, it will just be an uphill battle.

