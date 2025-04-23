Putin says AI will give Russia huge advantage in warning to the West

Vladimir Putin says AI will give Russia huge advantage as he issued a warning to the West.

The Russian leader spoke as he chaired a meeting of the country’s commission for military industry on Wednesday (23 April), where he also talked about the current needs of the Russian troops in Ukraine.

Discussing future military plans, Putin stressed the importance of AI, saying: “Whoever begins to master these technologies faster, in this case in military affairs, will have huge advantages on the battlefield.”

He added: “We need to be one step ahead, as we have repeatedly succeeded recently, and I am sure - it will work in the future.”