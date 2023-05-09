Watch: Putin accuses the West of ‘creating a real cult of Nazism’

Vladimir Putin said the West is “creating a real cult of Nazism” as he delivered an angry Victory Day speech in Moscow’s Red Square.

The Russian president also accused the “Western elite and globalists” of encouraging “Russophobia” as he addressed crowds on Tuesday 9 May.

“We see that in a number of countries, they are destroying the memorials to the Soviet fighters, to the great generals, they are creating a real cult of Nazism,” Mr Putin said.

He also suggested the “mocking of the memory of past generations is a real crime”.

