Russia’s Storm Z unit label Wagner leader a ‘rat’ after calling off mutiny

Russian convict fighters, who had expressed support for Yevgeny Prigozhin and his armed coup on Saturday, have accused the Wagner Group leader of “running off” after he struck a deal with Vladimir Putin.

In a video shared by the Strom Z unit, the troops stand around holding guns, with one labelling Prigozhin “a rat”.

“All of Storm Z was ready to go to bat for you. And not just Storm Z, but your guys too,” the fighter says, according to a video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“And you, it turns out, are not a man. A rat. There’s no other name for you.”