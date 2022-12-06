Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attack

Video circulating on social media reportedly shows the aftermath of a drone strike at a Russian airfield.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing into the sky as flames rage below in this video said to show the scene at Kursk Airfield,

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said: “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained. All emergency services are working on the spot.”

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed that forces carried out the attack.

