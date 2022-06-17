Russian deputy PM criticises western sanctions

Sanctions placed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine have been criticised by its deputy prime minister Viktoria Abramchenko.

Speaking at the ongoing 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Abramchenko said that the sanctions placed on Russia by the western world have worsened the global food market which has already been damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Marine transport and air freight supply chains might be suspended as a result of the sanctions... Russia can no longer export food to those places in need," Abramchenko said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.