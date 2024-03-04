The detective who led the investigation into the murder of Sarah Everard has recalled the moment she found out the main suspect in her disappearance was Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin was told by colleagues that Couzens worked for the force moments before officers arrived at his house in Kent to question him.

“One of my detective sergeants came running into the office and said ‘We need to shut the door, you need to hear this,’” DCI Goodwin recalled in the new BBC documentary Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice.