Sarah Ferguson has revealed she and Princess Diana got arrested after they dressed up as police officers on her hen night.

The Duchess of York spoke of her close friendship with the late Princess, who she fondly nicknamed ‘Dutch’, when she appeared on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast.

The Duchess said: “On my hen night we did dress up as policewomen and we were arrested by Parks Police.

“We were put in the back of a Parks Police van and Diana then leant and ate his smoky bacon crisps.”