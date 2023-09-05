Ed Balls grills schools minister on concrete crisis: ‘You do not know the answer’

Ed Balls grilled the schools minister amid the concrete scandal on Tuesday 5 September, accusing Nick Gibb of not knowing how many schools are unsafe.

“You’ve just admitted to us that you still don’t know all of the schools that have got RAAC in,” the Good Morning Britain presenter said.

“The responsible bodies have been advised - very strongly since 2018 - to identify if they have RAAC in their schools,” Mr Gibb responded, addressing the claim.

“You don’t know the answer to my question, do you? There are schools that might be at risk and you don’t know,” Mr Balls then interrupted.