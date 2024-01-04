Iowa school shooting: Police ‘still working’ on confirming number of victims

“Multiple” gunshot victims were found by law enforcement officers responding to a shooting at a high school in Iowa on Thursday 4 January.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said that it remains “unclear” how many people have been injured in the incident at Perry High School.

“There is no further danger to the public, the community is safe,” he told reporters.

Mr Infante added that he will update the press later on Thursday. He did not provide any details on the shooter, but said they have been identified.

Local reporters witnessed several ambulances arriving at and leaving the school, but they were unable to confirm if anyone was injured.