A Seattle police detective was filmed laughing about a woman who was killed in an officer-involved collision.

Body cam footage released on Monday (11 September) shows officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, describing Jaahnavi Kandula as having “limited value.”

The 23-year-old student was killed in January near her university after she was hit by a patrol car while police were responding to an overdose in South Lake Union.

The officer driving the vehicle was responding to a priority-one call and going 74mph in a 25mph speed zone, Seattle Police said.

ThThe Office of Police Accountability has launched an investigation.