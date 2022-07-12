Law professor warns 'forced birth is violence' in Senate abortion hearing

Lawmakers in the United States have begun hearings on abortion access following a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade and Joe Biden’s subsequent signing of an executive order on reproductive care.

Denise Harle from the group Alliance Defending Freedom said that she condemned violence and called abortion an “act of violence”.

In response, Professor Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law, said that “forced birth is violence.”

