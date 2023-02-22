Britain is ‘responsible’ for Shamima Begum, Amnesty director says

An Amnesty International director has argued that Britain is where Shamima Begum belongs.

It comes after a court ruled that the removal of her British citizenship was lawful.

The ruling was despite the finding she may have been trafficked for sexual exploitation by Isis.

“This is where she belongs,” Steve Valdez-Symonds told Sky News, adding the UK is “responsible for her.”

The Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme Director argued that her past does not “change the fact she is a British person.”

