Exclusive: Moment group of ‘aggressive’ 10ft sharks ‘charge’ at fisherman

Dramatic footage shows the moment a group of “aggressive” sharks charged at a lone spear fisherman near Panama City, Florida.

Tristan Gandy filmed himself fighting off multiple attacks from the “10ft sharks” after diving 90ft to search an abandoned ship.

After getting out of the ordeal without injuries, the 20-year-old said: “I do believe one or more of these sharks were focused on getting a taste of me rather than the fish.

“They were aggressively charging me before I had shot any fish.

“Sharks do not typically bother me, nor do they typically behave as they did in the video,” he added: “They are typically very docile and don’t present much of a threat.”

Sign up for our newsletters.