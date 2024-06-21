Arizona sheriff’s deputy shoots dead seven starving and abandoned dogs

An Arizona sheriff’s deputy shot and killed seven starving and abandoned dogs last year after giving them water.

Body cam footage shows the Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputy approach the group of starving dogs behind a chain-link fence, before laying out food and water.

He then proceeds to shoot and kill seven of them, the video shows.

The shooting was pre-planned, and the deputy had told a supervisor.

While the Apache County Sheriff’s Office argues he did nothing wrong, the incident - which happened in September 2023 - has outraged local animal rights groups that argue the area needs to address animal hoarding.

The Independent has contacted the Apache County Sheriff’s Office for comment.