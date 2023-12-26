Moment shopper shatters sliding glass door into pieces while closing it

Watch the moment a shopper at a store broke a sliding glass door into pieces while closing it.

Surveillance camera footage shows two customers entering the shop in the city of Changchun, northeast China, on Wednesday 21 December.

But just seconds after one of the men walks into the business, the second one, who was left to deal with the door, received a shock after it shattered into pieces.

Chinese media revealed that he later paid CNY 800 (£88) in compensation to the store's owner, who called the police and claimed that he would at least need CNY 2,000 (£221) to fix it.