Sky News presenter Ian King has summed up the current state of post-Brexit Britain in what he called the "most apocalyptic terms".

While reporting on the food and drink shortages in supermarkets and pubs on Friday, King summarised the situation in a brilliant 17-second clip that has since gone viral.

"When expressed in the most apocalyptic terms, England has become a country where the pubs have no beer, farmers don’t have anyone to pick their fruit and even if they did there aren’t enough lorry drivers to get it to the shops," he said.