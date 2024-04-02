Kay Burley called out a smiling Gillian Keegan as she grilled the education secretary on plans that could “criminalise homelessness”.

Parts of the Criminal Justice Bill, which more than 40 Conservative MPs are expected to rebel against, would allow the police to fine “nuisance” rough sleepers.

Critics say the Bill is drafted so widely it could mean people are arrested or fined for having an “excessive odour”.

Ms Keegan

On Tuesday morning, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan smiled as she said “the most important thing... is to help people off the streets”, prompting Ms Burley to criticise her.

“It’s not funny,” Ms Burley told the minister, who replied: “I’m not saying it’s funny.”