Moment human smuggler who took cash for small boat crossings arrested

Watch the moment a human smuggler who took cash for small boat crossings is arrested.

An east London man who laundered money for networks involved in Channel crossings has been found guilty following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Asghar Gheshalghian, 48, ran an unregistered money services business from an office block in Wood Green, as part of a network of bankers transferring money.

He acted as a trusted middleman, accepting payments from migrants or their families, and then releasing money to the criminal gangs following the completion of their journeys to the UK, charging a commission at the same time.

Gheshalghian was arrested by NCA officers in February 2021 and has since been found guilty of five counts of money laundering and facilitating illegal immigration.