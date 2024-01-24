Snoop Dog sends message to fans after daughter’s severe stroke

Snoop Dogg thanked those praying for his daughter as the 24-year-old recovers from a severe stroke.

The rapper attended the premiere of his upcoming film The Underdoggs, about a washed-up football player who coaches a youth team, inspired by his own experience of founding a youth football league in 2005.

“Thank y’all for praying for her, appreciate it,” the California-born rapper said on 24 January at the Culver Theatre in Los Angeles.

It comes after his daughter, Cori Broadus, was rushed to the hospital on 17 January after suffering an unexpected stroke.