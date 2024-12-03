First glimpse of new Snow White live action film in trailer starring Rachel Zegler

Disney has released its first official Snow White trailer, showing the soon to release live action adaptation starring Rachel Zegler in the main role.

Gal Gadot can be seen in the trailer playing in the role of the Evil Queen as she gazes into the mirror delivering the famous line, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?”

Other stars in Disney’s upcoming film include Andrew Burnap and Martin Klebba. The screenplay has been written in part by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Snow White will be released in theatres on March 21, 2025.