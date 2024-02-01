South Korean government asks people to stop eating deep-fried toothpicks

The South Koreangovernment has asked people to stop eating deep-fried toothpicks.

South Korea’s food ministry has urged people not to eat fried toothpicks made of starch after the trend went viral on social media.

Video clips of people deep-frying starch toothpicks with several seasonings have circulated to thousands of people on Instagram and Twitter.

This has now prompted a warning from the government. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said: “This is not a product to eat.

“Their safety has not been verified.”