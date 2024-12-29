Emergency workers assess Jeju Air crash site at South Korea’s Muan airport

Emergency workers assessed the wreckage of a Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people that crashed in South Korea at Muan International Airport on Sunday, 29 December.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital of Bangkok, was landing shortly after 9am (0000 GMT) at the airport in the country’s south, South Korea’s transport ministry said.

It burst into flames after skidding down the runway and crashing.

Yonhap news agency, citing firefighting authorities, reported that except for the two rescued all missing passengers on the Boeing 737-800 flight are presumed dead and that search efforts have now shifted to recovering bodies.