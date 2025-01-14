Protesters formed a human chain in the South Korean capital outside the president's office as investigators and police arrived in an apparent attempt to arrest impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Tuesday (14 January), Yoon's top aide pleaded with law enforcement agencies to abandon their efforts to detain him over his imposition of martial law last month.

Yoon has not left his official residence in Seoul for weeks, and the presidential security service prevented dozens of investigators from detaining him after a nearly six-hour standoff on 3 January.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police pledged more forceful measures to detain Yoon while they jointly investigate whether his brief martial law declaration on 3 December amounted to an attempted rebellion.