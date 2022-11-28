Two babies found dead as police search Bridgend house

Police in South Wales have made three arrests after two babies were found dead inside a home in Bridgend.

This video shows the scene in Wildmill as police patrolled the area in the aftermath of the discovery.

Officers were called to the house just before 8pm on Saturday, November 26.

Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

They remain in police custody on Monday.

