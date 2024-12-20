A BBC presenter told Southern Water’s managing director his company is a “complete failure and basket case” during a heated clash.

BBC Radio 4 host Amol Rojan challenged managing director Tim McMahon after 58,000 properties in parts of Southampton, Eastleigh, Romsey and the New Forest were left without water earlier this week.

Appearing on the breakfast show on Friday (20 December) Mr McMahon apologised for the problem after water was restored.

Mr Rojan told him: “If you were one of your customers you would be absolutely sick of Southern Water. You would think you are a complete failure, a complete basketcase and not providing value for money, and quite frankly you would want to go somewhere else and you’re not allowed to.”