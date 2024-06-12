Teenagers caught in rough sea rescued 40 metres from shore

Footage shows the moment two teenagers caught in rough seas off the coast of Almeria, Spain, were rescued by boat.

The rescue happened close to the San Telmo Lighthouse, east of Malaga, after the pair became trapped around 40 metres from shore on Saturday 8 June.

Unable to return to land, the teenagers were rescued by boat.

“Before this vacation period begins, we want to insist that caution is essential,” Spain’s search and rescue agency wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“Be attentive at sea”.

The agency added that the teenagers were taken safely back to Almeria and were in “good condition”.