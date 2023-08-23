Watch: More than half a tonne of cocaine seized by Spanish police

Spanish law enforcement officers have intercepted a boat carrying 1,543 pounds (700kg) of cocaine off the coast of the Canary Islands, police said on Tuesday (22 August).

Four suspects were arrested.

They were part of a wider criminal organisation in charge of trying to smuggle large amounts of cocaine from South America into Europe, police said.

The joint operation to arrest the suspects, which began in 2022, was led by the Spanish Guardia Civil and Europol, also involved Croatian and Serbian police as well as investigators from Palermo in Italy.