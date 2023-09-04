This is the moment water cascades down the city centre streets of Toldeo in Spain as Storm Dana batters parts of the country.

Weather warnings have been issued in several Spanish regions because of the flooding caused by torrential rain.

This footage, captured by Dan Torres on Sunday evening, shows the water cascading down the street as cars grind to a halt.

He captioned the post: “The DANA is impressive right now in Toledo capital. This is how the water goes down through Real del Arrabal at 20:00.”