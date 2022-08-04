French sailor rescued by Spanish coastguard after 16 hours under capsized boat

A 62-year-old French sailor was rescued by the Spanish coastguard after surviving 16 hours adrift at sea by using an air bubble inside his capsized boat.

Footage captures the moment the crew pulled Laurent Camprubi to safety, a triumph they described as being “on edge of the impossible.”

Camprubi, who said that he “had to survive” for his family, was rescued 14 miles northwest of the Sisargas Islands.

The Spanish coastguard received the call late on Monday (1 August), but had to wait until morning due to choppy waters.

