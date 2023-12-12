Watch: Spanish police seize 7.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden inside frozen tuna fish

Police in Spain have seized seven-and-a-half tonnes of cocaine hidden inside frozen tuna fish.

Officers made the discovery in the northwestern port of Vigo on Tuesday (12 December).

A police spokesman said the cocaine was from South America and was due to be distributed across Europe.

In a second operation, police also found three-and-a-half tonnes of cocaine hidden in shipping containers in the Eastern port of Valencia.

A total of 20 people belonging to two organisations of Balkan origin have been arrested, police said, in what they described as a "major blow" to one Europe's most powerful distribution networks.