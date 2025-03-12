Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir Starmer of making life harder for everyone during a heated PMQs clash.

The two party leaders came to blows during Wednesday’s session (12 March) after Ms Badenoch accused the prime minister and his Labour government of “trashing the economy with their bad choices”.

The lory leader accused the prime minister of “snatching” winter fuel payments from pensioners, as well as hiking taxes on jobs.

She said: “This is a high tax, low growth, job killing government.”

Sir Keir responded saying the Tory leader “attacks” what Labour has done, but “won’t reverse it”, because they want “all the benefits”.