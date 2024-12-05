Sir Keir Starmer joked he could be the next James Bond as he mocked Tory leader Kemi Badenoch over her previous comments about working at McDonald’s.

The prime minister made the joke as he delivered a major speech on Labour’s key plans for change, in a conference held at Pinewood Studios on Thursday (5 December).

Sir Keir said: “It’s really great to be at the iconic Pinewood Studios.

“Kemi Badenoch thinks if you do a couple of shifts in McDonald’s, then you can become working class, so by that logic, if I keep coming back here, I could be the next James Bond.”