Sir Keir Starmer opened Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 5 March — his first since Donald Trump’s explosive meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky — with a dig at JD Vance by paying tribute to the hundreds of British soldiers who died in Afghanistan and Iraq.

It comes after the US vice president suggested Britain hadn’t fought a war in more than 30 years.

Mr Vance was accused of erasing the experiences of Britons who served in Iraq and Afghanistan after his latest tirade against America’s European allies.

Speaking about the 642 soldiers who died, Sir Keir said: “We will never forget their bravery and their sacrifice.”