A Tory minister was immediately challenged by a Sky News presenter after falsely claiming Sir Keir Starmer wants to do a four-day week as prime minister.

Health minister Maria Caulfield was questioned about how important a “work-life balance” is during an interview on Tuesday morning (2 July).

“Probably what you are alluding to is Keir Starmer saying he’s going to be doing a four-day week and finishing at 6 o’clock every evening,” she responded.

Sky News presenter Matt Barbet quickly shut down her claim, clarifying that the Labour leader in fact said he would wish to finish work at 6pm on a Friday to spend time with his children.