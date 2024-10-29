Steve Bannon issues warning to Kamala Harris after prison release

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon issued a warning to Vice President Kamala Harris in his first press conference following his release from prison.

The Trump ally, who had been held at FCI Danbury in Connecticut after being convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the January 6 House panel, was released on Tuesday (29 October).

Wasting no time in getting back to work and immediately bashing Harris, Bannon warned: “I am far from broken, I am empowered.”