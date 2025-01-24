A Sky News presenter was lashed by wind and rain as a power cut hit during his broadcast on Storm Eowyn.

Ireland correspondent Stephen Murphy reported on location on Friday (24 January) as 114mph winds hit.

The broadcaster told viewers: “A few moments ago all the power went out, which is why you can't see anything behind me.”

Rare red weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said.