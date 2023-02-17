Storm Otto wrecks Scottish woman’s garden

A Scottish woman has shared footage of the damage Storm Otto has done to her garden.

Sarah Mitchell took to social media on Friday morning (17 February) to show her shattered table and collapsed chairs, as strong winds continued to blow.

“Sorting this out at 6am was fun,” she captioned the video.

The storm is expected to cause disruption to parts of Scotland and north-east England as it moves across the UK, bringing gusts of wind in excess of 75mph.

