Moment nurses deliver petition calling for ‘fair pay’ to Number 10

A petition signed by 100,000 members of the public, nursing staff and patients was delivered to Downing Street on Thursday, 2 February, calling on Rishi Sunak to pay nurses fairly.

On the prime minister’s 100th day in office, the Royal College of Nursing delivered the petition to Number 10, highlighting the “need for swift action.”

The college says the prime minister is yet to begin solving the NHS crisis - including huge workforce vacancies - despite promising to make the health service one of his top priorities.

Sign up for our newsletters.