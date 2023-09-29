A “dangerous” PhD student made a ‘Kamkaze’ drone with an explosive head to be used by terror group Islamic State.

Mohamad Al-Bared, 26, designed the deadly device which was capable of delivering a bomb or chemical weapon.A court heard the mechanical engineering graduate may have made some components using a 3D printer at the home he shared with his parents in Coventry.

The device was found in his bedroom by police who also found he had filled out an IS application form when they raided the property in January.

Al-Bared, who was studying for a PhD at the University of Birmingham, was found guilty of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

He will be sentenced in November.