Students help lift car off of mother and children in heartstopping footage

A group of high school students lifted a vehicle to help save a mother and her two children trapped underneath.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows at least 20 students at Layton Christian Academy, Utah, rushing to the school’s parking lot on 5 December to save staff member Bridgette Ponson and her children, aged three and two.

A 3-year-old girl was able to free herself, while the mother and her son were still trapped underneath.

Mrs Ponson suffered the brunt of the injuries from cradling her son, who was airlifted to hospital but doesn’t appear to have any serious injuries.

All three are expected to survive.