Suella Braverman planning to deport migrants to Rwanda by summer

Suella Braverman is making plans to deport migrants to Rwanda by the summer.

On Saturday, 18 March, the home secretary visited housing in Kigali which is set to be used for migrants.

Controversial asylum plans to deport illegal migrants to the African country were introduced by the previous home secretary Priti Patel in a bid to deter small boat crossings, however it remains involved in a £140m legal battle.

Ms Braverman said: "Progress is being made rapidly."

No migrants have been relocated from Britain to Rwanda to date.

