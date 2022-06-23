New York governor Kathy Hochul has condemned the Supreme Court for striking down a state gun law restricting concealed carry.

The Supreme Court ruled a law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon violates the Second Amendment.

Responding to the decision, Ms Hochul suggested the timing - after a number of mass shootings - is painful.

“This decision is not just reckless, it’s reprehensible, it’s not what New Yorkers want,” she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.