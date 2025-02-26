Godstone residents gave emotional testimonies to Tandridge District Council at a public meeting on Tuesday (25 February) as they were warned that it could take a year to fix a massive sinkhole that swallowed part of a street in the Surrey town.

Residents from 30 properties were evacuated after the sinkhole appeared in the High Street on the night of February 17 and 24 homes remain uninhabitable.

Diego Silva said his family of three was no longer able to access their rented accommodation after the sinkhole opened up.

“With the baby, we have slept in the last night in four different places,” said the 33-year-old father.