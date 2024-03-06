Watch: SWAT team raid wrong home as grandmother awarded $4 million

This is the moment a SWAT team in pursuit of a stolen truck mistakenly raided a grandmother’s home as she was stepping out of the shower.

Officers from Denver Police were tracking the phone of the truck theft suspect when they came upon Ruby Johnson’s home on 4 January 2022.

Ms Johnson, 78, had just gotten out of the shower when she heard a command over a bullhorn for anyone inside to exit with their hands up.

Ms Johnson has now been awarded nearly $3.8 million in damages. A Denver court heard a detective got a search warrant for her home through the Find My app, used to locate lost phones, which only provides a general not precise location.