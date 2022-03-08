Sydney floods: Dam spills over as intense rainfall hits city

Torrential rainfall caused a dam to overflow in Sydney during the worst flooding the city has seen in decades.

Footage shared by the New South Wales State Emergency Service shows the Manly Dam spilling over as Australia’s east coast was battered by heavy rain.

Thousands of Sydney residents have been evacuated from their homes as a result of the extreme weather, while many more have been told to brace for a tough “24 to 48 hours” as more flash-flooding is expected.

