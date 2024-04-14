Australian prime minister lays flowers outside scene of Sydney stabbings

Australian prime ministerAnthony Albanese lay flowers outside a shopping centre in Sydney on Sunday (14 April) following a stabbing attack which killed six people.

Police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death at the busy Sydney shopping centre before he was fatally shot by a police officer.

New South Wales Police said Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction.

Six people - five women and one man, aged between 20 and 55 - were killed in the attack, and 12 others remain in hospital, including a 9-month-old child, whose mother died during the attack.