Watch: Brave shopper fights off Sydney mall knifeman in terrifying Westfield attack

A brave shopper tries to fight off a man armed with a machete during a terrifying rampage at a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday (13 April).

The brave man attempts to warn the attacker off on an escalator, as other shoppers flee in terror.

Six people have died following the attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.

The attacker was also shot dead by a police inspector, with Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke adding that the man acted alone and there was “no continuing threat.”