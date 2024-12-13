Neighbours of dictator Bashar al-Assad have spoken out for the first time after the president fled to Russia following the downfall of his regime.

People living next door to the ousted president said their proximity to his family only brought them harm.

They say they had difficulty having guests over under his regime, and even ambulances and repair persons needed different permits to enter the area.

Adnan Habbal, who lived in the same street as Assad’s private residence, said every word and movement was “under a microscope.”

“One mistake here would result in ten times the punishment of someone outside,” he continued.